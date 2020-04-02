Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 6 Is Out, Various Improvements

A brand new patch released for Deep Rock Galactic on PC (Steam). With Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 6, the developers made various improvements and bug fixes to the recently released Update 29. They fixed Boomsticks Special Poweder OC for clients, fixed GrenadeJump OC for engineer when playing as client, fixed ebonite machine event powerups going through the ground for clients, and they also fixed an unfortunate spelling mistake.

Deep Rock Galactic is an attractive action and exploration proposal with a nice science fiction backdrop. The game is mainly focused on cooperative gameplay as a first-person shooter. With a major emphasis on teamwork, and with several class options to choose from, this game offers procedurally generated worlds and with enormous possibilities of destruction. Below you will find the complete list of Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 6 patch notes.

Space Rig – Skylight reset to original, lights slightly tweaked in Medbay.

Machine events should no longer spawn on top of the minehead in Point Extraction.

The droppod (when returning) should no longer drop on top of machine events.

Fixed infestation larva not taking damage from linecutter.

Deeptora spawner – Can be frozen. No longer stops cryocannon and flamethrower.

Deeptora swarm – Can be damaged by weapons doing fire damage, e.g. boomstick with right mod. General optimization on both thanks to this Deep Rock Galactic patch.

Deeptora Hive & LootBug No longer blocks flame thrower / cryocannon.

Fix broken supply pods in salvage could not be fixed.

Salvage Drop Pod is rusty again.

Dust Runner Engineer Paintjob is Dusty again!

Paintjob Icon for Engineer MK4 fixed.

Fixed Boomsticks Special Poweder OC for clients.

Fix GrenadeJump OC for engineer when playing as client.

Fix ebonite machine event powerups going through the ground for clients.

Driller MK5 now always displays warning stripes correctly.

Fixed spelling mistake.

Pickaxe notification would also trigger New Items available on equipment screen.

Attempt to fix BornReady for clients.

I remind you that Ghost Ship Games’ Deep Rock Galactic released for PC in early access and Xbox One Preview on February 28, 2018.