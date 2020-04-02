Bethesda Won’t Show Any New Game in June

Many gaming events of all kinds are being cancelled or postponed this year in response to the coronavirus, and Bethesda is no exception now. An announcement from studio executive Pete Hines has announced that Bethesda won’t show any new games in June, but will be showing us stuff in the coming months.

With no E3 alongside the lack of a Bethesda showcase, we likely won’t get any more news on games that Bethesda or its various studios had been working on, including the possibility of story DLC for Doom Eternal, a new Wolfenstein game, or any news about Starfield or The Elder Scrolls 6.

Exactly what Bethesda aims to reveal to us this year will thus likely remain a mystery until the studio actually reveals it, though there’s always the possibility that a leaker or insider could give us some additional insight beforehand, though if Bethesda won’t show games, who knows how long we’ll be waiting.

Bethesda had an alright showing at E3 last year, unveiling or announcing numerous updates and adjustments to various games (such as announcing NPCs arriving in Fallout 76, a Commander Keen mobile game, and information about Elder Scrolls Online’s new expansion) along with a new title from Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami called Ghostwire.

While it’s likely we’d be getting a new Elder Scrolls Online trailer to go into more detail on its upcoming story arc, the Dark Heart of Skyrim, there’s no telling what other information they’d have for us until they actually announce it, but there’s no telling when, or even if, that might happen.

So, even though Bethesda won’t show any new games in June, the most we can do is just wait for the coming months and trust that the company will have good stuff to show us whenever they finally get around to it.