ATLAS Update 405.9 Is Out, Ballista Flame Bolt

A new update went live for ATLAS on PC (Steam). ATLAS Update 405.9 is a major patch, as the developers included a new item for ship combat: Ballista Flame Bolt, some balance changes, quality of life improvements, as well as miscellaneous bug fixes and updates. You will find that the Ballista Flame Bolt can hit a sail with multiple bolts and add multiple fire buffs. They also added a much-needed Ship Heading indicator on the map when on captain’s wheel.

ATLAS is a multiplayer action, survival and open world game set in a world of pirates, ships and other dangers. Players can go out in search of buried treasures while they besiege and conquer fortresses. You can plunder rich merchants and recruit your own crew. The objective? Reach fortune and glory. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding ATLAS Update 405.9.

Ballista Flame bolt: Sets fire to sails.

Olfend – added water capacity numbers over droplets icon for extended HUD info, so the rider can see water quantity. Quality of Life Changes: Added item descriptions with helpful gameplay-relevant info (the first batch includes 80 items, more to come in future patches).

Here you will find the complete list of ATLAS Update 405.9 patch notes. I remind you that Grapeshot Games and Instinct Games’ ATLAS released as an early access title on December 22, 2018 for PC; and October 8, 2019 on Xbox One Preview.