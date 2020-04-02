Ark Survival Evolved Version 309.44 Released, Turret Exploit Fix

A brand new patch released for Ark Survival Evolved on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Take note that you don’t have to manually download this update, as this is like usual, purely a server patch. With Ark Survival Evolved Version 309.44, the developers only made one fix regarding the turret exploit with the Space Whale, and also looked at one PlayStation 4 specific issue.

This is a survival and open world game. Throughout the adventure you must hunt to survive, create various objects, improve your technology, build shelters, and much more. All this while exploring a gigantic island full of dinosaurs, which is emerging as one of its greatest attractions. Below you will find the complete list of Ark Survival Evolved Version 309.44 patch notes.

797.23 PC / Xbox One / PlayStation 4: Fixed a turret exploit with the Space Whale.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Version 309.42 is quite a small update, as the developers only made three confirmed bug fixes. Something that stands out in this update is that they fixed a very annoying server crash and fixed multiple cases where the Bloodstalker couldn’t swing around Extinction.

In other news, with millions of games sold, Ark Survival Evolved is not only remarkably successful among players, but also in solid financial condition as verified by the Studio Wildcard team. What is this winning formula? While many of its rivals have loot boxes or microtransactions with aesthetic content, this game has prevailed on the sideline betting heavily on paid expansions.

If we stopped creating payment expansions, we really would not have a sustainable income. If we ever did … I’m not saying we are going to do it but, yes it happens, surely we would have to think of a new way to generate income.

I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.