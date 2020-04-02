Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1.2 Is Live, Bug Fixes

A brand new update went live for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1.2 is quite a small patch and only has a few confirmed bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that the devs fixed an important bug where deleting a user under certain conditions would make it impossible to apply for relocation of homes and facilities.

This is the latest sequel to the saga. This game is all about management, collection, decoration and simulation of life, which has earned in its own right to be one of the most reputed after the successful deliveries of Nintendo DS and Nintendo 3DS. You will travel to a desert island and build your town from scratch, while making friends with other neighbors. Below you will find the complete list of all Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1.2 patch notes.

Under certain conditions, animals that were invited to move from another island did not move, and vacant lots to be relocated remained closed.

Fixed a bug that caused the raccoon to stop asking the Islanders under certain conditions to secure construction land for new migrants.

Fixed a bug thanks to this Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch where deleting a user under certain conditions would make it impossible to apply for relocation of homes and facilities.

Fixed an issue where purchasing items from Wilbur on an outlying island on a tour going out on “mile miles” reduced the money you had with miles.

Several other bugs have been fixed.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that with Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1.1, the developers fixed a major issue impacting game balance. This patch corrects the recently discovered duplication glitch. Did you like using this duplication glitch?

I remind you that Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons released on March 20, 2020 for Nintendo Switch.