Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Update 1.30 Is Live, New Skins And Emblems

A brand new patch released for Bandai Namco Entertainment’s latest Ace Combat installment on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Update 1.30, the developers did not really make any notable bug fixes or improvements; they concentrated more on adding new skins and emblems. To be exact, there are 9 new skins and 12 new emblems.

Take note that skins and emblems can only be changed in campaign mode after completing the mode once. In multiplayer mode, they can be changed from the beginning. You can view skins and emblems in the game by choosing “Select a Skin” and “Select Emblem”. Below you will find the complete list of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Update 1.30 patch notes.

New Skin: Strider Skin (Count)

New Skin: Mage 1 Skin (Clown)

New Skin: Spare 6 Skin (Full Band)

New Skin: Spare 8 Skin (Champ)

New Skin: Spare 11 Skin (Tabloid)

New Skin: Alicorn Skin

New Skin: Rage Skin

New Skin: Scream Skin

New Skin: Spare 2 Skin (Count)

New Emblem: Trigger (Low-Vis)

New Emblem: Mage (Low-Vis)

New Emblem: Spare (Low-Vis)

New Emblem: Strider (Low-Vis)

New Emblem: LRSSG (Low-Vis)

New Emblem: Alicorn Squadron

New Emblem: Mimic Squadron

New Emblem: Three Strikes Nugget

New Emblem: Mihaly Nugget

New Emblem: Kotobuki Team Emblem

New Emblem: Kylie Emblem

New Emblem: Harukaze Team Emblem

With Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown the Ace Combat fighter jet series arrives with photorealistic graphics built on top of the Unreal Engine 4 graphics engine, featuring a massive number of fighters with a large arsenal of ultra-modern weapons as well as enemies never before seen in this saga. Take note that this game allows you to pilot many planes and included with that is the well-rounded combat and the impeccable overall control of the action.

I remind you that Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown released on January 18, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; and on February 1, 2019 for PC.