In this guides we will discuss how you can find Nobles in Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord as you have to gather 10 Nobles in the Neretzes’s Folly quest. We will take a look at the procedure of finishing the bigger quest chain.

Where to Find Nobles in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

This quest will take some time as there is a lot to do for finding these Noble characters and when you are able to meet them, they will give you more information using which you would be able to finish these Neretzes’s Folly quest.

You have to find Noble characters when you are out on the hunt for a companion, upgrading troops and getting supplies. There is a blue exclamation icon near the Noble Characters. This “!” sign tells us that this Noble has useful information that can be used to complete the quest.

It’s not common that you accidentally come across one but if you do, you must talk to it and you would to able to do 1 out of 10 parts of Nobles.

In summary, Nobles are leaders, so you can talk to a small leader and then to their leader and keep the chain going and you will get to the Nobles. The best chance of getting to speak with Nobles is by going to Castles.

The guard of the castle will open the gates for you for free of you ask him and when you request an audience in the Lord’s Room, the Nobles present there will appear as well. Then you can talk to the Noble to get the information required.

In most cases the Nobles are not home, instead, you will find them outside doing exploration, trading, gathering supplies or in some cases they can be found captured by bandits.

To get the required information, the Nobles will refer you to some other person. The name of the person they refer will be in blue. Click on it and you will get more details about that person, including the last location they were at.

The only problem is that these nobles are very rare and you have to find 10 of them which is why it will take you a lot of time and effort into this.