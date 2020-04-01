War Thunder Update 1.97.1.22 Is Out, Various Fixes And Adjustments

A brand new patch released for War Thunder. Gaijin Entertainment’s latest patch released on PC (Steam). With War Thunder Update 1.97.1.22, the developers made various important bug fixes, some notable adjustments, and a few improvements like with the M4A4, M4A4 (1st PTG), the amount of ammunition has been changed from 97 to 98 rounds, and much more. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding War Thunder Update 1.97.1.22.

All Т-34 with F-34 cannons – Vertical guidance angles have been changed from 28 to 30 degrees. Source: Танк Т-34 – Руководство службы, 1941 // Альбом фотографий танка Т-34 и его основных узлов (завод № 183, апрель 1941 г.)

Chi-Ha Kai (China) – The incorrectly displayed vehicle class has been changed from “Light tank” to “Medium tank”.

Rooikat Mk.1D, OTOMATIC – A bug causing exceedingly high horizontal and vertical spread values has been fixed. Spread values have been reduced.

M10 (China) – Additional armour attained by using reserve tracks has been removed. Such armour is specific to the M10 US version and is not used on Chinese variants.

ZSU-37, ZiS-43 – clip reload time has been reduced from 1 to 0.5 sec thanks to this War Thunder patch.

Radpanzer 90 – Hull break effects for the turret have been removed.

M36, M36 (China) – A bug relating to sight magnification, where the view would be below the default value, has been fixed. The current magnification has been changed to 5x. Source: TM 9-374, 90-mm Gun M3 Mounted in Combat Vehicles

Merkava Mk.1, Merkava Mk.2B, Strv 74 – The position of the camera in the 3rd person view has been corrected.

Lorraine 155 Mle.50 – A bug causing the sixth crew member not being taken into account has been fixed.

QF 3.7 Ram – The speed of the horizontal (changed from 8 to 11 degrees per second) and vertical (changed from 4 to 6 degrees per second) guidances have been increased thanks to this War Thunder patch. Source: Canadian Microfilms, Project 14 SP 3.7 on Ram chassis.

Panzer IV/70 (V) — The maximum speed has been reduced from 40 to 35 kph; gun declination angle has been changed from -5 to -7 degrees; horizontal aiming angles increased from 10 to 12 degrees on each side; a new sub-calibre AP round Pzgr.40/42 has been added. Source: Handbook WaA, G 356 // Pz.IV & it’s Variants, Walter J. Spielberger // Panzer Tracts No.9 – Jagdpanzer.

M4A4, M4A4 (1st PTG) – The amount of ammunition has been changed from 97 to 98 rounds. Source: TM9-754, Technical Manual Medium Tank M4A4, 21 January 1943.

War Thunder is a free to play online war game, with a good approach to simulation, which brings us to the mid-twentieth century. You are able to control airplanes, ground forces and naval forces with real models of World War II and the years after, in large battles online.

Want more deets regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of all War Thunder Update 1.97.1.22 patch notes. Gaijin Entertainment’s War Thunder released on August 15, 2013 for PC; November 29, 2013 for PlayStation 4; April 17, 2014 for OS X; November 6, 2014 for Linux; June 2, 2015 for Android; and on June 19, 2018 for Xbox One.