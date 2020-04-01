Risk of Rain 2 Artifacts Update Released, New Features And Changes

Hopoo Games and Gearbox Publishing’s Risk of Rain 2 have received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that the Risk of Rain 2 Artifacts Update is the game’s fourth major content update and concentrated, according to the developers, on long-term content, overall replayability, and flexibility in the way you play the game.

After garnering good reviews with the first game, Hopoo Games introduced Risk of Rain 2, a four-person cooperative shooter packed with loot, final bosses, and scalable difficulty. The game also features handmade levels and random enemies, as well as an increased interest in telling the story of your universe. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Risk of Rain 2 Artifacts Update.

The hunt is on! Be the first to explore the planet and find the secret to unlock 16 powerful and mysterious Artifacts that will dramatically change the way you play. We expect Artifacts to be the biggest feature to date in terms of replayability to all players.

New Artifact: Artifact of Honor

New Artifact: Artifact of Enigma

New Artifact: Artifact of Spite

New Artifact: Artifact of Soul

New Artifact: Artifact of Death

New Artifact: Artifact of Vengeance

New Artifact: Artifact of Metamorphosis

New Artifact: Artifact of Dissonance

New Artifact: Artifact of Chaos

New Artifact: Artifact of Frailty

New Artifact: Artifact of Kin

New Artifact: Artifact of Sacrifice

New Artifact: Artifact of Evolution

New Artifact: Artifact of Glass

New Artifact: Artifact of Command

New Artifact: Artifact of Swarms

Added System: UI Overhaul – This is something we have been looking forward to doing since the launch of Early Access. We primarily wanted to improve the visuals of the UI and finally get rid of the on-screen cursor for gamepad users. There are about a million changes with this change.

Update project to Unity 2018.4.16f1. This will help with a bunch of things, but the major reason for upgrading was to fix late game crashes. It may also be our imagination, but we’ve also noticed general performance improvements.

New Stage: Sky Meadow

New Stage Track: The Rain Previously Known as Purple

New Boss Track: Antarctic Oscillation

New Skill Variant: Commando Utility

New Skill Variant: Huntress Primary

New Skill Variant: Acrid Utility

New Skill Variant: Acrid Passive

New Skill Variant: Engineer Utility

Here you will find the complete list of Risk of Rain 2 Artifacts Update patch notes. Take note that Hopoo Games and Gearbox Publishing’s Risk of Rain 2 is an early access title and released on March 27, 2019 for Microsoft Windows; and on August 30, 2019 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.