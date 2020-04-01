PUBG Update 1.41 Is Live, Re-introduced Sanhok And Vikendi Maps to TDM

A new patch went live for PUBG on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In PUBG Update 1.41, you will find that this is only a small hotfix to address some recently found issues. The developers re-introduced Sanhok and Vikendi maps to TDM, fixed an issue where Xbox One players could not search for PlayStation 4 players, and an issue that caused players to climb stairs unnaturally after respawning.

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG, is a multiplayer action video game that takes us to a huge area of ​​land where the primary objective is to survive and kill your competitors. Framed within the battle royale mode, in the game the last player standing on the stage wins. For this we can use hundreds of weapons and cooperate with other players. Below you will find the complete list of all PUBG Update 1.41 patch notes.

Re-introduced Sanhok and Vikendi maps to TDM.

Fixed an issue where Xbox players were unable to search for PS4 players.

Fixed an issue where a weapon in the 2nd slot moves when pulling the pin out of a throwable.

Fixed an issue where the motorcycle skin is not shown in the level 100 “Speed Demon” Survival Mastery pose.

Fixed an issue where S686 and S1897 shotgun shells display incorrectly while reloading if a skin has been applied to the weapon thanks to this PUBG patch.

Fixed an issue preventing players from inviting their friends to custom matches after pressing the invite button.

TDM: Fixed an issue that caused players to climb stairs unnaturally after respawning.

I remind you that PUBG Corporation‘s PUBG released on December 20, 2017 for PC; March 19, 2018 for Android & iOS; September 4, 2018 for Xbox One; and December 7, 2018 for PlayStation 4.