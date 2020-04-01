PlatinumGames’ 4th Announcement Turned Out To Be An April Fool’s Joke

Last week, PlatinumGames was all set to make the final announcement of its ‘Platinum 4’ series of announcements on April 1. It turned out to be an April Fool’s prank the Bayonetta 3 developer.

PlatinumGames played us as their final Platinum 4 announcement turned out to be an April Fool’s joke. ‘Platinum 4’ is a series of announcements that the Japanese video game developer has been making. The fourth announcement was to be made today on April 1st.

If you visit the official page for the announcement, you will be greeted with a video. The description of the announcement reads:

PlatinumGames’ shocking s̶h̶o̶c̶k̶i̶n̶g̶ docking new collaboration with a legendary developer (Happy April Fool’s Day!)

The prank video announces an arcade machine for a new game called ‘Sol Cresta’. This game is supposedly based on the shoot em up games from the ’80s called Terra Cresta and Moon Cresta. Though we honestly don’t get the joke, we do admit that PlatinumGames got us good.

The first ‘Platinum 4’ announcement was the revelation of the Wonderful 101: Remastered for the PS4, Nintendo Switch and, PC. The Japanese developer launched a Kickstarter campaign to make this project a reality. It proved to be successful as the campaign managed to generate 1 million Yen in just one day.

PlatinumGames released a trailer for its first fully-owned title called Project G.G as its second announcement. Hideki Kamiya, the company’s director is set to helm the title though we have no further details.

The third announcement turned out to be the reveal of the developer’s newly established Tokyo Studio. Now, the fourth announcement turned out to be a prank which is disappointing for many fans.

Fans speculated that the fourth and final installment could be related to either Scalebound or Bayonetta 3. Previously, the Japanese developer expressed interest in finishing Scalebound.

Then there is the possibility that the next announcement could be related to the development of Bayonetta 3. We have only been getting assurances from the developer that the game’s development is going smoothly. Hopefully, PlatinumGames gives us a real announcement soon and not a prank.