Nintendo Servers Getting Hacked Was An April Fool’s Prank

It seemed like some of the internal development servers of Nintendo, presumably the ones located within Japan, had been infiltrated. The whole thing, though, turned out to be a silly prank.

Yesterday, several screenshots surfaced online to suggest that the decade-old Flipnote Studio was coming to Nintendo Switch in the near future. Some of the images, claimed to be posted anonymously in a Discord channel, appeared to be of an internal build of the game that was supposed to be revealed by Nintendo at the recently cancelled E3 2020.

Rumour: ‘discovered that on a discord server, apparently, Flipnote Studio is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, those pics have been found in Nintendo’s servers. I dunno what to say, if it’s true or fake… pic.twitter.com/PoLaUSaO7j — kenny.png 🐝 (@superkenny_png) March 29, 2020

Not true. Due to the ongoing pandemic, many forgot that April Fool’s day was just around the corner. Hence, as shown below, the internal development servers of Nintendo getting hacked was a hoax.

However, a couple of soundtracks for the Isle of Armor expansion pack of Pokemon Sword and Shield surfaced online earlier today. The first of a two-part adventure series will not be releasing until June, which made it appear as an announcement that Nintendo was keeping for later. No word on whether this was part of a prank as well.

Nintendo was actually hacked for real in the past. Back in 2016, someone got into the internal development servers of Nintendo and obtained a ton of information about Nintendo Switch before the hybrid console was launched. The individual, a 21-year-old hacker from California, was eventually caught and pleaded guilty in a United States District Court in January 2020.

He was also found in possession of child pornography. A three-year prison sentence has been recommended in a plea agreement but the ultimate sentence will be up to the judge and could be up to the statutory maximums of five years in prison for computer fraud and abuse, and twenty years in prison for possession of child pornography.