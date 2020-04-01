Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.1 is Live, Various Crash Fixes

TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.1 is a small patch, but the developers made various bug fixes and fixed some annoying crash fixes. They also corrected the weapons of some ranged units and capped daily workshop income at 200.

This is the prequel to the Mount & Blade saga, the new action, role-playing, and diplomacy video game by TaleWorlds. This game aims to be the largest realistic fantasy medieval world ever designed on PC. With a new and more detailed three-dimensional graphic aspect and new game options, this second part will take us 200 years before the original and will tell us the story of the fall of the Calradian Empire from the first title. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.1.

Fixed a rare crash when opening the multiplayer team selection screen.

Fixed a crash caused by timeout for the Army of Poachers quest.

Fixed a crash that occurred when failing Army of Poachers quest without fighting.

Fixed a crash caused by the Gang Leader Needs Weapons daily issue creation.

Fixed a crash caused by the Bounty Hunters quest success and fail consequences.

Fixed a rare crash that occurs when talking to common area thugs.

Fixed a crash thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch that occurred when talking with village notables to get a quest.

Fixed a rare conversation freeze when following an NPC to find a quest hero.

Fixed a crash that occurred after clearing the Rival Gang quest.

Corrected the weapons of some ranged units.

Some troops that were using noble tier weapons received more appropriate equipment.

Some weapon parts’ crafting material costs were fixed.

Some minor equipment changes for Aserai, Battania, and Khuzait troops.

Fixed a crash that occurred when helping an allied party that is besieging a settlement.

Fixed a crash thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch that occurred when helping an allied party that is getting attacked while besieging enemy settlement.

A rare crash caused by AI clans joining kingdoms as mercenaries has been fixed.

Fixed a problem that locked the player in a conversation after asking a villager to take you to a character.

Fixed a crash with the quest Lord Needs Garrison Troops that occurred for some Vlandian castles.

Fixed a rare crash that occurred when talking to people (townsmen, townswomen, child, infant) in towns and villages.

Fixed a crash that occurred when running out of stamina while crafting charcoal.

Fixed a crash caused by the Rival Gang quest. If this quest was done before, there is a chance your save is already broken. Future errors are fixed.

Here you will find the complete list of all Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.1 patch notes. I remind you that TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord released as an early access title on March 30, 2020 for PC.