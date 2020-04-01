Mount & Blade 2 allows the use of cheat codes so you can help yourself out if you’re stuck at a certain point in the game and don’t know how to progress forward. In this guide, we’ll show you all the Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Cheats and Console Commands currently available in the game and how to use them.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Cheats and Console Commands

Keep in mind that these cheats and console commands for Bannerlord can only be used in a singleplayer session of the game and will provide no benefit in multiplayer.

How To Use Cheat Codes

To be able to use cheat codes in the game, you need to first unlock the console or cheat menu. This can be done by the following method:

Open up this directory: Documents\Mount and Blade II Bannerlord\Configs

Open ‘engine_config.txt’ using notepad.

Look for the phrase ‘cheatgmode = 0’ and change the 0 to 1.

Now, type ‘cheatmenu’ while holding down (Ctrl + -) to enable the cheat codes in the game.

The cheat menu can be turned off by typing ‘nocheatmenu’.

Cheat Codes

Unfortunately, there are only a few functioning cheats as of right now in Mount & Blade 2. However, the game is still in Early Access, so expect more cheats to be available in the game later on.

Ctrl + H: This cheat regenerates your HP.

Ctrl + Shift + H: This cheat regenerates your Horse’s HP.

Ctrl + Shift + F4: This cheat randomly knocks down an enemy in the area.

Ctrl + F4: This cheat knocks down every single enemy present in the area.

Ctrl + LMB: Hold down CTRL, and press LMB on the desired location you want to teleport to on the map.

Access to all Items

Once you have activated your cheats from the above-mentioned directory, you will be able to see all the items present in the game to the left side of your HUD. In order to acquire an item, click the arrow next to the respective item and it will be moved to your inventory.

Be a bit careful though, opening an inventory with a list of every item in the game can cause some serious lag issues; so, after a while, opening inventory with the insufferable lag can get really annoying. Simply turn cheats off when you have everything you need to avoid that lag.

Go ahead and sell a specific item to vendors to just make infinite money really. Other than that, no specific cheat to accumulate infinite money has been found yet. The alternative, however, is just as viable.