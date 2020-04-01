Mount and Blade 2 is out in Early access and mods have already started to come out from the community. Although the early access has launched with very limited modding tools, it still hasn’t kept the community from making the most from them. In this Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Best Mods guide, we will list some of the Best Mods currently available.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Best Mods

To use Mods in Mount and Blade 2, you will require the Vortex Mod Manager. It is an extension that allows you to install and manage mods from Nexus Mods. You can download it from the Nexus Mods site.

The following are some of the best mods currently available in Mount and Blade 2.

Developer Console

This mod allows you to open the developer console. After you add the mod, open the game and Press CTRL and ~ (tilde) keys together to open the console. You will need this if you want to enable cheats in the game.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Battle Test

This Bannerlord mod allows you to test your army locally before going into the battle yourself. This mod supports up to three troop types for each team involved alongside a variety of maps.

Get the Battle Test mod here from NexusMods.

Screamerlord

This mod allows you to control your soldiers with your voice! The result is less cluttered HUD while retaining the ability to tell their troops where to go and what to do.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Banner Editor Enhancer

This mod allows more customization of your banner than the default options. It gives you access to more logos, colors etc.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

PureVision Reshade

This Mount and Blade 2 mod enhances the game graphic resulting in more realistic graphics. This mod improves effects, shading etc.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Character Trainer

This mod allows you to instantly customize attributes, focus, and skill points of your character.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Dro’s Color Correction

This mod improves the colors of Mount and Blade 2 world and removes the dreariness from it.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.