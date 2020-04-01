MLB The Show 20 Update 1.06 Released, In-Game And UI Fixes

A new update went live for MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. MLB The Show 20 Update 1.06 has a quite a few in-game, UI, and miscellaneous fixes. The developers fixed an issue where a few Legends had the incorrect head, after loading up a year-to-year save from MLB The Show 19; and they fixed an issue that was making the crowd drop out completely for small amounts of time.

MLB The Show 20 is a baseballers dream come true. The devs presented the video game with this phrase, betting on new forms of play, greater customization and much more exciting ways to get overall rewards. This game allows users to create their own baseball legacy in a comprehensive experience and manage the team of their dreams to cope with intense online competition. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding MLB The Show 20 Update 1.06.

Fixed a rare occurrence where deep hit balls could bounce under and through the OF wall, resulting in a ground rule double.

We also fixed one occurrence where the ball could pass through the HR wall on the fly.

Fixed a specific situation where the baserunner would go into base standing, when he needed to be urgently sliding.

Slightly expanded the radius that a defender can successfully tag out a baserunner when they collide in the base path during rundowns or instances when the defender is going into a throw animation, while the baserunner is passing through him.

Increased the ability of the pitcher to successfully tag out runners at home plate, when the pitcher has to cover home plate following a wild pitch or passed ball thanks to this MLB The Show 20 patch.

Lead Runner Window will no longer display if the fielder or runner settings are set to “Auto”.

Added the “R2 to Steal” prompt to RTTS Classic Baserunning.

Fixed an issue where a few Legends had the incorrect head, after loading up a year-to-year save from MLB The Show 19.

Fixed an issue in Options Explorer, where the pitch result/feedback OSD was not displaying (showing whether it was good, early, or late timing).

Various other minor UI corrections.

Here you will find the complete list of all MLB The Show 20 Update 1.06 patch notes. I remind you that SIE San Diego Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s MLB The Show 20 released on Mar 17, 2020 exclusively for PS4.