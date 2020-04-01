Caravans can really help increase your bank balance in Bannerlord. They are helpful traders who sell items and make a profit out of it. But they cost a fortune and buying a Caravan isn’t an easy task. This is where our guide saves your day and will tell you How to Start a Caravan in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord.

How to Start a Caravan in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Caravans are best used for trading as they are self-controlled AI that travel all around the World to sell items to cities and towns. You can’t talk to the Caravan about where its next location is going to be nor you can control its stocks.

There are a few things you should know about Caravans before buying them. For example; they may take a lot of time before they start making a profit and on top of it, you can’t follow them around.

Once you’ve bought them, they are sent away and you’re supposed to wait until they return with those cash bags. Also, you can use passive skills that minimize the trading sanctions and increase your profit.

To buy a Caravan, you must select a large town as your location. Keep in mind that before visiting any town, make sure there are Workshops and Taverns there.

Once you’ve selected your location, find merchants in villages while you’re taking a walk in the town and introduce yourself to them. Once that’s done, choose ‘I wish to form a caravan in this town’.

Caravans are really expensive to buy as they’re around 15,000 Denar. With that said, you should have an ally by your side to protect the Caravan while advancing in the game with you.

Functioning the Caravan costs 200-400 each day however, this may decrease slowly after a few weeks into the game (in-game weeks). Just have patience and keep a backup plan ready before putting your money into the Caravan system.