Companions can be really fun to have around yourself in Mount & Blade 2. They can also be very useful since an increased number of troops in your party will allow you an easier access to relatively bigger Hideouts, while they can also provide you increased protection for whenever you’re under attack. Here we will show you How to Recruit Companions in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Your first companion in the game will be your brother. Though he’ll leave after the tutorial is completed. To recruit other companions in Mount and Blade 2, we have listed some tips below

Finding and Recruiting Companions

Press the L key to enter the Clan page and then click on your picture from the top left of the screen to open the Encyclopedia tab. Alternatively, you can also press the N key to directly open the Encyclopedia.

Head to the “Heroes” page ad you will spot a box called Wanderer next to it. This lists all the available companions with their location and skills.

You can also find the last known location of the companion on the character screen. You can get information on the city that the companion was last seen in by clicking on the city. Save the game and then head to the settlement

Taverns

Taverns are the way to go for whenever you’re in the lookout for companions. If a settlement’s nameplate is rather big and it looks like a castle after you zoom in the slightest, it is quite certain that there will be a tavern over here. Small settlements, on the other hand, will not have taverns.

Go ahead and click on the tavern district and there’s a chance that you will be able to see an NPC over here. You can hold the left Alt to get the names of the NPC’s over here.

An NPC may be a probable candidate for companionship. Click on the NPC’s picture and you will be able to talk to the character. The character will talk to you about themselves before you will be able to recruit them.

After the introductions are done, the character will require that gold be given to them if they’re asked to join your team. Once you pay the fee, they will be added to your party.

Each companion that gets added to your party will take up a slot, so if you’re in need of more companions, you will have to increase the size of your party.