Mount and Blade 2 has you building your army from scratch and becoming one of the most powerful kingdoms in the region. However, even though many peasants and prisoners and soldiers will join your army, it will still need higher level troops to be actually effective against your enemies. This guide deals with helping you understand How to Level Up in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord.

First off, if you are starting new, choose the following options at the start of the game, when making your character, to maximize your capacity and speed to level up

Culture as Vlandia A Baron’s Retainer Leadership Skill Hunted Small Game Served as Baron’s groom Lead a Successful Manhunt Tricked the Raiders

Once you have these perks, you will be able to get the most EXP for every fight you fight. One of the most important things to keep in mind is that every enemy killed, EXP is taken by the character landing the KILLING BLOW.

So if one of your characters deals 99% damage, and another kills the enemy, then all the EXP will be taken by the second character. This is why most of the battles should be fought with Auto-Resolve.

You can do this by sending peasant armies to fight low-level looters that won’t present an actual threat and simply simulate the battle through Auto Resolve.

The Vlandian Culture will get your troops an additional 20% more EXP for every battle, allowing you to easily level up your army. For Auto Resolve, you’ll not lose any troops if you outnumber and outclass the enemy. The same is true if you have better trained and equipped soldiers, so don’t worry about losing your troops.

You can equip and level up characters manually. This can be really helpful if you are trying to build Elite groups in the army. You can also change their equipment manually through inventory. Leveling up works the same, except you need to go to the skill screen instead of inventory.