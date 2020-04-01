In Mount & Blade II, increasing your party size allows you to recruit more troops, companions and make your army bigger and stronger. This is an extremely crucial element of the game and knowing how you can increase your party size will help you progress in the game very quickly. We have prepared this guide to show you How to Increase Party Size in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord.

How to Increase Party Size in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

As mentioned before, increasing your party size is very crucial in Mount and Blade 2 as it unlocks the ability to recruit more companions as well as other benefits.

Increase Party Morale

Early on, the simplest way you can increase your party size is by boosting the party morale. This can be done by winning battles consistently and feeding your troops a balanced diet.

They don’t want to eat grains and rice over and over again. Feed them all sorts of food to keep them happy and increase morale. Doing this will give you a little bonus to your party size so you can hold more troops and this will even help you level up skills quicker.

Rebuild Your Clan

Another way to increase party size in the early-game is by completing the ‘Rebuild Your Clan’ quest. This is one of the initial main quests in the game and can be completed with relative ease.

Once you complete this quest, your party size will be twice the size it was before you started.

Stewardship

The best way to increase your party size in the game is by raising your ‘Stewardship’ skill in the Intelligence Tree. And in this skill, ‘Quartermaster’ is the main ability that focuses on increasing party size.

The only reason it’s at the bottom of this list is because it will take some time for you to be able to do this.

You’ll be able to work on Stewardship down the line after you find the Nobles and start building up your own base. Once you get to that point, it’ll be very easy to raise this skill and significantly increase your party size.