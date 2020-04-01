Health the biggest stat players are concerned about in the game. And when health is low, you need to heal to be able to face your foes again. In this guide, we will show you How to Heal in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord.

How to Heal in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

The concept of healing in Mount and Blade 2 is not straight forward and doesn’t work like the conventional method in RPGs. As it is a reason for confusion for players, here is a guide to explain the mechanism of healing to you.

Now to heal in Mount and Blade 2, you need to invest the most important asset, time. That’s right, you do heal in the game by doing nothing.

The rate at which you heal is shown in the corner right below the health bar. The rate at which you heal can be improved by investing in Intelligence, to unlock the medicine skill. This will increase the rate at which you heal in the game.

Another important thing to note is that you’ll heal faster in towns as to that in the wilderness. To heal faster, go to any town and select “Rest here for a while”.

This will increase the healing rate by 10 units as compared to that in wilderness. Also, towns are much safer and you can rest assured that you will not be attacked by anyone here.

You cannot just set up a camp and select to rest there as it will not affect your healing rate, as in the previous games. Resting in the wilderness will take many in-game days for you to completely heal, making it a long and boring method. Towns will, on the other hand, get you healthy quickly. The only case where you should consider healing in the wilderness is if there is no town nearby.

An army is only as good as it’s soldiers. So hopefully this guide will help you make an exceptional army and earn triumph over all other kingdoms.