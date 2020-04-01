The intro to any game is one of the most exciting things to experience when you start a campaign game. It boosts your morale and makes you feel the responsibility the game will put upon you! However, after a while, they can get boring especially if they are long unskippable intros. That is why we will show you how to disable intro in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord and get back in the action quickly.

How to Disable Intro in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Intros give you the overall idea of the game and somewhat helps you understand what the game expects from you while you play it. But as exciting the intros may be, they are equally annoying if you have to watch them over and over again.

In some titles once can just skip the intros with certain commands like the “Esc” or the “Enter” key but the same is not the case with Mount and Blade II.

If you are already annoyed watching the intro over and over again and want to get rid of it then this guide is surely going to be the savior of the day.

To disable the intro in Bannerlord, all you need to do is to change the file name for which you have to follow the following steps as it will surely do the job.

Enter your steam folder Find the directory: steamapps\common\Mount & Blade II Bannerlord\Modules\Native\Videos Find the following file TWLogo_and_Partners:ivf Now rename this file to TWLogo_and_Partners.ivf.noplay

Now that the actual intro file is unavailable for the game to play, it won’t actually show you anything and skip straight to the game. This will surely get the job done and now you don’t have to go through the intro you already have learned by heart.

If you feel like you need the intro back again in your life, you can just rename the file back to its original name and everything will work fine.