Gears 5 Multiplayer Designer Leaves The Coalition Due To “Personal Issues”

Gears 5 multiplayer designer, Ryan Cleven has parted ways with Gear of War developer The Coalition after six years. He cited “personal issues” as the reason for his departure in his announcement.

I hope you are enjoying Gridiron, It’s my favourite Gears experience to date, and it will also be my last with the Coalition. I am taking an extended sabbatical. When I return, it won’t be to gears

Ryan continued:

The last six years have been amazing. Gears 4 and 5 have been the highlight of my development career, but those six years have also taken a toll. Due to personal issues, I can’t continue to work the way that I have, I need time for myself. With the departure of my mentor, Rod Fergusson, it’s given me an opportunity to reevaluate my priorities. While I will forever miss Gears, it’s time to pass the torch.

Ryan stated that after his boss, Rod Fergusson left The Coalition to work on Diablo 4 at Blizzard, it gave him an opportunity to think about what he wanted to do as well.

Cleven stated that though he enjoyed working on Gears 5, it was also an exhausting experience. He needed a break because he wasn’t sure if he could work like that again. The Gears 5 multiplayer designer said that he would “return” after this sabbatical. However, he never stated that he plans to return to game development at all.

Numerous game designers bid him farewell on Twitter and thanked him for fantastic work on Gears 5. Some stated that Operation Gridiron was a high note to leave on and that Ryan should be proud of himself.