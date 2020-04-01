Final Fantasy 7 Remake Preload Moved Up On Account Of Coronavirus

The coronavirus is playing havoc with release dates for moves and video games alike, but Square Enix is making this a positive thing. The company announced that Final Fantasy 7 Remake preload times have been moved up, and the game will be released ahead of schedule in some countries and regions.

Among others, these regions include Europe and Australia, regions that have already been hit by the coronavirus, with many countries in Europe reporting high death tolls from the virus as more and more people become infected.

While Final Fantasy 7 Remake was originally supposed to come out on April 10, with its pre-load being made available on April 9, Square Enix pushing the Final Fantasy 7 Remake preload up in time have made preload be available on April 3.

However, being able to preload the game early doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be able to play it early. Square Enix hasn’t said anything about that, so even though you might be able to get the game early and install it, that doesn’t mean you can play it and break the street date.

While some people might have already broken the street date anyway, that was before Square Enix made the Final Fantasy 7 Remake preload be able to be done early. You’ll have to wait to play the game like everyone else, even if you manage to get the physical copy ahead of time.

Thankfully with how long the game is supposed to be, being 60 hours and only covering the game’s first story arc in Midgar, players will have plenty of stuff to do in order to fill up time while they’re isolating themselves from the coronavirus.

With the dozens of hours of content, greatly expanded from the original Final Fantasy 7, you’ll be forgiven for not being able to restrain yourself from wanting to play the game after your own Final Fantasy 7 Remake preload is done. Once again, the game will release on April 10 exclusively for the Playstation 4.