Fake Crysis Teaser Posted Online For April Fools’ Day, No Remaster Yet

Even though there’s not much in the world to be joking about right now, many studios are still getting into the spirit by playing jokes on their fanbases. In particular, Crytek, the developers of the Crysis series, uploaded a fake Crysis teaser online that turned out to be an April Fools’ joke.

The teaser, which showed a graphically remastered picture of Nomad, the protagonist of the first Crysis game, would have otherwise given players hope that a remastered version of Crysis is in the works. While Crytek has been dropping hints of it from time to time, there’s nothing concrete just yet.

Crysis is most notable for creating a benchmark that many PC games fought to master around that time, as the game was so graphically intensive that a standard question about a computer’s quality was “But can it run Crysis?” Who knows if a remaster of the game would have the same quality.

Crysis later got multiple sequels and eventually came to an end with Crysis 3 back in 2013, and since then there hasn’t been any news about the series at all. Leakers have claimed that Crytek is working on a remastering for some time, but those should always be taken with a grail of salt.

Considering the multiple different issues that Crytek has had in the past few years, one would think that they wouldn’t be in any position to remaster or remake Crysis anyway. They’ve also been more concerned with making other games in the past, such as Xbox One launch title Ryse: Son of Rome.

Most recently, Crytek has done well with its multiplayer focused game Hunt: Showdown, where players hunt eldritch monsters in the Louisiana swamps, but aside from the fake Crysis teaser fans of the series will have to wait and see if the studio ever comes back to Crysis.