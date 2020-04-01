Dreams Update 2.08 Is Live, Welcome Garden Character Pack

Media Molecule and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Dreams have received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4. You will find that with Dreams Update 2.08, the developers introduced two new playable characters, a non-playable character, and a handful of enemies with the Welcome Garden Character Pack. They also added the new Blank Puppet.

Dreams is an ambitious game developed by Media Molecule and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The devs took the maximum of creativity as a playable stronghold of Little Big Planet to a new level, presenting us with absolute freedom to experience and create worlds in three dimensions where you can play and enjoy. Below you will find the complete list of Dreams Update 2.08 patch notes.

Hi there Dreamiverse! Introducing… drum rolls …2.08, an update with plenty of character(s)! With this, we’re expanding our Welcome Garden Kit with a puppet-licious Character Pack, as well as a couple of edit mode changes.

Welcome Garden Character Pack: Our Welcome Garden Character Pack introduces two new playable characters, a non-playable character, and a handful of enemies. Enjoy using them in your creations – they mix perfectly with our Welcome Garden Art Pack!

On tweaking a stroke, you’ll find the Sun Shadow Scale vs Detail tweak. This lets you adjust sunlight shadows for the right balance between detail near the camera, and how far away from the camera shadows are cast. Updated: Changes to audio recording. Recording time has been reduced to 15 seconds per clip.

Other minor tweaks and improvements.

I remind you that Media Molecule and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Dreams released on February 14, 2020.