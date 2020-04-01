DOOM & DOOM II Update 1.06 Is Out, New Features And Bug Fixes

Bethesda’s DOOM & DOOM II has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. You will find that DOOM & DOOM II Update 1.06 has some audio improvements, QOL features, and small performance optimizations. They also added No End In Sight, which is the new free add-on that includes over 30 levels.

Bethesda and ID Software were committed to everything and offer a fully updated and updated version of DOOM. Frantic, fierce, terrifying and focused on action, this incarnation of the first-person action video game moves us back to a futuristic world full of demons and other monsters, introducing us all to an arsenal of weapons and various game modes for a player, as well as online. Below you will find the complete list of all DOOM & DOOM II Update 1.06 patch notes.

The Audio has been overhauled, and positional audio should now work in all cases.

Sound distance falloff is now accurately using the same volume ranges from the original DOS release.

Objects that make consecutive sounds (such as the Chaingunner’s gun firing) will now correctly interrupt each other.

Chainsaw firing in Add-ons has been fixed to its original optimal buzz.

Sounds at 22khz (such as the Double Barrel Shotgun) now play correctly in Add-ons.

In the Add-on “No Rest for the Living”, Hell levels now use the correct hell sky texture.

Add-ons that are made up of multiple episodes can now be selected correctly.

Fixed stalls that may occur when quick loading the game several times in a row when Add-ons are active.

Quick Load and Save can now be bound from Customize Controls and will work without pausing the game.

Automap colors have been changed. It will now clearly mark doors, and keyed doors using red, yellow, blue, or white lines, making it quicker to find parts of the map that are unexplored.

Automap is drawn with pixel doubling to increase visibility and fix issues with lines disappearing.

Kills, items, and secrets are now shown on the automap during gameplay.

Quick Load now loads quicker by skipping the screen wipe animation when loading a game.

Minor rendering optimizations.

I remind you that Bethesda’s DOOM & DOOM II released on May 13, 2016 and July 26, 2019 respectively.