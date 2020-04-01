Destiny 2 Hotfix 2.8.0.2 Is Out, Various Bug Fixes

A new patch went live for Destiny 2 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In Destiny 2 Hotfix 2.8.0.2, you will find that this is a very small patch, as there are only six confirmed patch notes. The developers made quite a few bug fixes. The download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is about 159 MB. Depending on the platform you are using, the download and install size may differ.

Destiny 2 is a first-person action and shooting video game with RPG elements. The game has been developed by Bungie. This is the second installment of the Destiny video game. This sequel takes us to the fall of the last city before the invading forces led by Primus Ghaul, the commander of the Red Legion.

In this way, we will fight again through the Solar System, discover new weapons and skills and face the Red Legion, gathering all the heroes and forging new legends in order to recover the home that has been taken from us. Below you will find the complete list of Destiny 2 Hotfix 2.8.0.2 patch notes.

Fixed an issue where Trials of Osiris challenges were not being reset properly, causing some players to not receive rewards.

Fixed an issue where players were not getting the correct amount of planetary materials from bunker upgrades.

Fixed an issue where Titan Season Pass arms ornament would block first-person view.

Season Pass SMG and Shotgun will now create Warmind cells with Season Pass ornaments equipped thanks to this Destiny 2 patch.

Fixed an issue where Sentinel Titans were able to extend Sentinel Shield/Banner Shield by suppressing themselves.

Fixed an issue with Raiju’s Harness that allowed players to hold Whirlwind Guard indefinitely.

Recently, the developers have released another important patch for this game. You will find that Destiny 2 hotfix 2.8.0.1 is a small patch as there are only two patch notes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they disabled the Artifact Power for Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner, and the missing hidden triumph for the Almighty Seal can now be seen.

I remind you that Bungie’s Destiny 2 was on sale since September 6, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.