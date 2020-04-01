Cyberpunk 2077 Development Proceeds Well In Social Distancing

A post made two weeks ago on the official CD Projekt RED Twitter account announced that the studio’s developers would be starting to work from home for the foreseeable future in order to protect themselves from the coronavirus. This was also done for Cyberpunk 2077 development to avoid having to be delayed again.

Cyberpunk was originally supposed to come out on April 16, next month, but due to various issues with the Xbox One version of the game the release date was moved way back to September. If the coronavirus continues for long enough, without working from home the game may have been pushed back even further.

Considering the game has supposedly been in development since 2013, only to be put on the backburner after the Witcher games took off, having it be delayed again after so long would definitely upset a few peoples especially after it was already delayed once.

However, even though Cyberpunk 2077 development is going ahead without problems, there are also a number of other studios that have been forced to postpone development on games due to the pandemic. This in particular includes InXile Entertainment, developers of the Wasteland series.

Wasteland 3, which was supposed to come out on May 28, will now be coming out on August 28 as working from home has put the studio in front of various other logistical challenges that they don’t believe they would be able to overcome before the release date.

While delayed games are never a good thing, having developers getting sick and possibly dying from the coronavirus pandemic is definitely a worse alternative than having Cyberpunk 2077 development be delayed for a few more months.

In the meantime, since there are still several games like Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing New Horizons coming out despite the coronavirus, there are still many other games that you can buy and play if you’re one of the millions currently being encouraged to stay home.