CSGO 03/31/2020 Update Released, Prisma 2 Case

A brand new patch released for CSGO. Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment’s latest patch released on PC (Steam). With CSGO 03/31/2020 Update, the developers are introducing the Prisma 2 Case, featuring 17 community-designed weapon finishes, and the Horizon Knives in Chroma finishes as rare special items. You will find that there are also some bug fixes. Below you will find the complete list of CSGO 03/31/2020 Update patch notes.

Fixed misalignment of agent poses on main menu. Misc: Added missing voice lines for Mr. Muhlik.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that with CSGO 03/22/2020 Update, the developers have added new in-game content to celebrate the release of Half-Life: Alyx. There you will be able to get Half-Life: Alyx Collectible Pins Capsule, Sticker Capsule, and Patch Pack that are now available in the CS:GO store.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (or simply CSGO) is a first-person shooter action video game. Fourth installment of the Valve saga, CSGO repeats the usual approach: two teams, terrorists and anti-terrorists, fighting each other to meet objectives such as planting / deactivating a bomb. It is the most popular multiplayer FPS among eSports and has dedicated servers as well as custom games where you can enjoy many game modes.

I remind you that Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive released on August 21, 2012 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.