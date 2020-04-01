

Team Red is crippled no more as Matlab runs on AMD CPUs at full speed. Rewinding back a few months, the software seems to cap AMD CPUs by not running at full speed. This was because the application uses the Intel Math Kernel Library (MKL) which enables it to only run fully optimized code on Intel CPUs. This put AMD in a corner being stuck with a slower code path. While users speculated that MathWorks will either disregard or not be able to fix it, the company surprised everyone as Matlab runs on AMD CPUs at full speed now.

Before the fix, Reddit user NedFlanders1976 addressed the issue on the Matlab subreddit. Not only was he able to point out the issue but also forwarded his version of a fix. This, however, did require the technical work of creating a System Environment Variable or an updated batch file. MathWorks released a permanent fix in the latest version of the software Matlab 2020a. Now the application always starts in a mode that allows it to run AVX2 (Advanced Vector Extension) code on AMD CPUs.

Issues similar to this play out very differently from a software developer’s perspective. Some individual developers may be unfamiliar about Intel MKL not being able to execute AVX2 code on non-Intel CPUs. Even if developers are aware, there are some applications that are entirely based on Intel CPUs. The issue may not have seemed grave in the past due to more Intel users. The software was solely more compatible with Intel as AMD CPUs did not measure up with the Blue brand due to lack of performance capabilities. However, it was the Ryzen lineup debut that raised questions regarding this compatibility issue.

MathWorks responded to this issue in an excellent manner by fixing the issue in their latest version. Note that this fix only applies to Matlab alone as NedFlanders1976 said,

“If you use other software including the MKL, e.g. Anaconda, SymPy, etc. along with Matlab, you actually might want to keep that system-wide variable as the new fix only applies to Matlab,”

While AMD has started to dominate especially with the current Ryzen 3000 series, other vendors should also follow Matlab’s example. Upon speculation, we should expect more support for AMD CPUs now due to perform better while being cheaper.