Bizon was previously an overpowered weapon and nerfed to the ground. This time, however, Bizon is one of the well-balanced weapons in Call of Duty Warzone making it viable to different ways of use through different builds. Let us discuss three possible Call of Duty Warzone Bizon Build With Best Attachments.

Keep in mind that you can’t just use these builds whenever you want in Warzone. You will have to call in a loadout drop first and then select this premade build from there.

All-Rounder

This build is for those who want the most out of their weapon, turning their Bizon into one of the best, if not the best weapon.

Attachments

8.7” Polygonal

FSS Close Quarters Stock

1mW Laser

Granulated Grip Tape

Perks

Double Time

Restock

Spotter

Spray and Pray Build

This build is optimal for players who love to charge into enemies without having to worry about how many of them they have to deal with. Just spray and pray right?

Attachments

Muzzle Brake

Tac Laser

Factory Aluminium Stock

FMJ

Granulated Grip Tape

Perks

E.O.D

Hardline

Tracker

Heavy Class

This build is for those who love to dish out massive damage. This build provides the maximum damage, almost turning Bizon to an LMG status.

Attachments

8.7” Steel

Viper Reflex Sight

Corvus Skeleton Stock

Rubberized Grip Tape

84 Round Helical Magazines

Perks

Scavenger

Ghost

Battle Hardened

Big Mag Little Trouble

As the name suggests, this build relies on equipping your Bizon with a huge mag capacity so you never have to worry about reloading. It is a bit similar to the Heavy Class build but with better handling with sustained fired.

Attachments