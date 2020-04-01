Bizon was previously an overpowered weapon and nerfed to the ground. This time, however, Bizon is one of the well-balanced weapons in Call of Duty Warzone making it viable to different ways of use through different builds. Let us discuss three possible Call of Duty Warzone Bizon Build With Best Attachments.
Call of Duty Warzone Bizon Build With Best Attachments
Keep in mind that you can’t just use these builds whenever you want in Warzone. You will have to call in a loadout drop first and then select this premade build from there.
All-Rounder
This build is for those who want the most out of their weapon, turning their Bizon into one of the best, if not the best weapon.
Attachments
- 8.7” Polygonal
- FSS Close Quarters Stock
- 1mW Laser
- Granulated Grip Tape
Perks
- Double Time
- Restock
- Spotter
Spray and Pray Build
This build is optimal for players who love to charge into enemies without having to worry about how many of them they have to deal with. Just spray and pray right?
Attachments
- Muzzle Brake
- Tac Laser
- Factory Aluminium Stock
- FMJ
- Granulated Grip Tape
Perks
- E.O.D
- Hardline
- Tracker
Heavy Class
This build is for those who love to dish out massive damage. This build provides the maximum damage, almost turning Bizon to an LMG status.
Attachments
- 8.7” Steel
- Viper Reflex Sight
- Corvus Skeleton Stock
- Rubberized Grip Tape
- 84 Round Helical Magazines
Perks
- Scavenger
- Ghost
- Battle Hardened
Big Mag Little Trouble
As the name suggests, this build relies on equipping your Bizon with a huge mag capacity so you never have to worry about reloading. It is a bit similar to the Heavy Class build but with better handling with sustained fired.
Attachments
- Muzzle Brake
- 8.7″ Steel
- 84 Round Helical Magazine
- SoloZero Optics Mini Reflex
- Rubberized Grip Tape