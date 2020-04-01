Call Of Duty: Warzone Has Banned 50,000 Hackers, More To Come

Infinity Ward has finally come out to give crucial assurances that necessary steps are being taken to cleanse Call of Duty: Warzone of all hackers.

In an update posted on the official blog earlier today, the developer confirmed that more than 50,000 permanent bans have been issued worldwide since Warzone was released a few weeks back. Moving forward, an in-game reporting feature will be included for players to mark suspicious activity, which will be analysed and filtered based on key data before swinging the ban hammer.

We take all forms of cheating very seriously, maintaining a level and fair playing field for everyone is among our highest priorities.

Furthermore, Infinity Ward confirmed that security teams have been placed to vigorously work to identify not only the use of aimbots and wallhacks but also hack makers-providers as well. All of these programs were placed from the start but discussing anti-cheat policies and methods is not something that the developer wanted to discuss publicly. However, from here on, regular counts on the latest number of bans and related updates will be provided as needed.

Our security teams monitor 24/7 to investigate data and identify potential infractions.

The teams review all possible cheats and hacks, this includes identifying use of aimbots, wallhacks and more.

We’re working to improve our in-game system for reporting potential cheating. Plans are underway to streamline the UI for a more seamless reporting experience.

For all reports that are received in-game, they are both analyzed and filtered based on key data.

Once investigations are complete, we will continue to work as quickly as possible to ban.

Unfortunately, as Infinity Ward pointed out, there is no easy solution to combat all sorts of hackers in this day and age. New hacks come every day with older ones updated to bypass security measures. The developer can only make a commitment to ensure a clean playing field for everyone.

Warzone was only out for a week before players reportedly began dying under extremely suspicious circumstances. Their opponents were either tracing targets through terrains or locking onto them with laser-guided accuracy. Fast forward to today and most often every second or third match has not one but multiple hackers racking high kill-counts in Verdansk.

Warzone has well over 30 million players right now. The current tally is presumably much more since the coronavirus outbreak has forced everyone to stay at home where the best way to pass the time is to drop into Verdansk. The large number of players just means that Infinity Ward needs to take care of the hacking problem sooner or risk alienating a part of the player-base.

Warzone is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.