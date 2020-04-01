Call of Duty Warzone AUG Build With Best Attachments

AUG may not be one of the best weapons in Call of Duty Warzone at first sight, but it has proven itself to be a hidden gem. With its versatility, Aug in the right hands can be a beast. Here we will help you with Call of Duty Warzone AUG Builds With Best Attachments.

Call of Duty Warzone AUG Builds With Best Attachments

Balanced

This build for Aug is for players who want an overall balanced yet strong experience from their weapon.

Attachments

Compensator

662mm Long Barrel

FSS Heavy Stock Pro

Granulated Grip Tape

Ranger Foregrip

Perks

Double Time

High Alert

Amped

Long Ranged Build

This build is for people who value both long-ranged fights along with high mobility.

Attachments

622mm Long Barrel

Thermal Hybrid optics

FFS Heavy Stock Pro

Rubberized Tape Grip

56 NATO 60-Round Mag

Perks

Double Time

High Alert

Battle Hardened

Long Ranged Heavy

Though this build is not completely based around Aug alone, it is actually made by coupling Aug with a sniper, allowing you to be both hard-hitting at long ranges and fast and deadly up close.

Attachments

Monolithic Suppresser

407mm extended

FORGE TAC CQB Comb

56 NATO 60-Round Mag

Stippled Grip Tape

Perks

Cold Blooded

Overkill

Amped

As you can see, this build has Overkill perk equipped allowing you to equip two primary weapons, for which we have another suggestion

Sniper (HDR preferably)

Monolithic Suppresser

9”HDR Pro barrel

Thermal Sniper scope

FTAC Champion

7 Round Mag

Flanker

This build is for players who wish to play the role of a support class and flank enemy players during a fight. Aug is to be used as an SMG instead of long-range.

Attachments

Monolithic Suppresser

56 NATO 30 Round Mag

GI Mini Reflex sight

FORGE TAC CQB Comb

Sleight of Hand

Perks