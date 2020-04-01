Call of Duty Warzone AUG Build With Best Attachments

AUG may not be one of the best weapons in Call of Duty Warzone at first sight, but it has proven itself to be a hidden gem. With its versatility, Aug in the right hands can be a beast. Here we will help you with Call of Duty Warzone AUG Builds With Best Attachments.
Balanced
This build for Aug is for players who want an overall balanced yet strong experience from their weapon.
Attachments
- Compensator
- 662mm Long Barrel
- FSS Heavy Stock Pro
- Granulated Grip Tape
- Ranger Foregrip
Perks
- Double Time
- High Alert
- Amped
Long Ranged Build
This build is for people who value both long-ranged fights along with high mobility.
Attachments
- 622mm Long Barrel
- Thermal Hybrid optics
- FFS Heavy Stock Pro
- Rubberized Tape Grip
- 56 NATO 60-Round Mag
Perks
- Double Time
- High Alert
- Battle Hardened
Long Ranged Heavy
Though this build is not completely based around Aug alone, it is actually made by coupling Aug with a sniper, allowing you to be both hard-hitting at long ranges and fast and deadly up close.
Attachments
- Monolithic Suppresser
- 407mm extended
- FORGE TAC CQB Comb
- 56 NATO 60-Round Mag
- Stippled Grip Tape
Perks
- Cold Blooded
- Overkill
- Amped
As you can see, this build has Overkill perk equipped allowing you to equip two primary weapons, for which we have another suggestion
Sniper (HDR preferably)
- Monolithic Suppresser
- 9”HDR Pro barrel
- Thermal Sniper scope
- FTAC Champion
- 7 Round Mag
Flanker
This build is for players who wish to play the role of a support class and flank enemy players during a fight. Aug is to be used as an SMG instead of long-range.
Attachments
- Monolithic Suppresser
- 56 NATO 30 Round Mag
- GI Mini Reflex sight
- FORGE TAC CQB Comb
- Sleight of Hand
Perks
- Double Time
- Ghost
- Spotter/Tracker