Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Campaign Now Available On PS4

Yesterday we reported that it was likely that the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered campaign would likely be releasing today due to various leaked trailers and other info. Now, we see that we were right, and the campaign is currently available on the Playstation 4, with some bonus cosmetic items.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is, obviously, the sequel to the original Modern Warfare, continuing the plotline of Russian ultranationalist terrorists causing havoc around the world. It’s up to the brave men of Task Force 141 to hunt their leader, Makarov, down by any means necessary, even as a massive war between Russia and the United States threatens to engulf the planet.

While only the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered campaign is available, that’s still a good thing for most players. Multiplayer maps from the original game will be updated to modern standards and added to the Modern Warfare remake that came out last year, and players can wear the Classic Ghost cosmetic set in multiplayer and Warzone.

Specifically, the Classic Ghost set includes a skin to put you in the role of the classic character, along with the “Task Force” weapon blueprint, the “One For One” weapon blueprint, the “Flippers” weapon charm, the “Belly Flop” finishing move, the “Stay Frosty” voice clip, “No Easy Days” player card, and “Ghost” emblem.

If you’re one of the many Modern Warfare 2 players that fell in love with Ghost during your time playing the game originally, just because he dies in the campaign doesn’t mean he has to die in your heart.

Either way, the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered campaign is available now on the Playstation Store for only 20 dollars or your regional equivalent. While currently it’s only available on the Playstation 4, the campaign will be coming to Xbox One and PC a month from now on April 30.