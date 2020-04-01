Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Achievements List Leaked, April Fools’?

The achievement list for the next Assassin’s Creed game has supposedly surfaced online. It looks like the next installment in the franchise may actually be called Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

As this is April fool’s season, this could turn out to be a prank so you have been warned. This leak recently appeared on Reddit. According to the leak, the next Assassin’s Creed game will be called Valhalla and not Ragnarock as we previously suspected.

The source of the leak is an anonymous 4chan user who has allegedly leaked the full achievement list for the next Assassin’s Creed game. This supposed achievement list contains references to Norse mythology. There are achievements that require players to ‘defeat Jormungadr’ and one called ‘Mimir’s Wisdom’.

Players are also required to go on ‘raids’ and ‘upgrade settlements’ according to this list. Many users stated that the terminology used in the achievement list matched the one used in past games. An achievement alluded to the player needing the enter the underworld and kill a Kraken.

All these requirements don’t seem too far removed from an Assassin’s Creed Viking game. However, this leak should be taken with a grain of salt considering its 4chan origin.

Leak and rumors have been circulating online regarding the next Assassin’s Creed game. Recently, a listing appeared on the Amazon Germany webpage alluding to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Though at the time, the next installment was expected to be called Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok. The listing, however, did mention a Valhalla Edition which we thought was a collector’s edition of the game.

Another leak that originated from 4chan stating that the next AC game will be a cross-gen title with a 2020 release. The leak was debunked so you can understand our skepticism regarding this leak as well.

At the beginning of this year, an analyst predicted that the next AC installment won’t be called Assassin’s Creed Ragnarock. That prediction does go in line with this leak which calls the next game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Admittedly, this alleged achievement list for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla does seem tempting. Being able to fight monsters and gods from Norse mythology could be anything but lackluster. We will have to wait and see if there is some truth to this leak.