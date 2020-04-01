Activision Plans More Classic Maps Over Remastered Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer

The universally acclaimed Modern Warfare 2 has been remastered and was re-released earlier today except for a slight catch. The overhauling only extends to the single-player campaign and not the multiplayer, and according to a given explanation, will remain to be the case in the future.

In an announcement made on the official blog a few hours ago, Activision noted that the goal with Modern Warfare last year was always to “bring players together seamlessly in one unified online multiplayer playground” and hence, releasing a remastered multiplayer mode for Modern Warfare 2 would have been severely counterproductive. In other words, the remastering endeavors stop at the single-player for the 2009 installment and will not cover any online features.

Activision pointed out that instead of releasing different multiplayer experiences, the publisher will instead be focusing on bringing back more classic map experiences within the same new-age Modern Warfare universe.

The new Modern Warfare, for example, saw classic maps like Rust, Shipment, Crash and Vacant. The new Warzone battle royale, in another example, accommodated classic locations like Gulag and Boneyard.

Activision will continue to build Modern Warfare like so over time and players can expect more of their favorite maps to be brought back, just not in a standalone multiplayer mode like the one many were expecting from the remastered release of Modern Warfare 2.

With cross-play, releasing new post-launch maps, modes, weapons and more content drops for free, and launching Warzone, the Free-to-Play, Free-for-Everyone new Call of Duty experience, the Modern Warfare universe will expand, bringing new experiences to players.

Modern Warfare Remastered — the single-player campaign only — is now available for purchase for $19.99 on PlayStation 4. Those on Xbox One and PC can only pre-order for the time being. The time-exclusive release will end in a month and the game should go live on other platforms by May 1, 2020.

Elsewhere, Infinity Ward has finally provided an update for the hacking situation that has taken Warzone hostage. The developer revealed that more than 50,000 players have already been permanently banned since the mode was released a few weeks back. Moving forward, an in-game reporting feature will be included for players to mark suspicious activity, which will be analysed and filtered based on key data before swinging the ban hammer.