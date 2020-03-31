Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.11.0 Is Out, Various Bug Fixes

A brand new patch released for Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will see that with Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.11.0, the developers made various bug fixes, adjustments, and improvements. They also made some important network fixes. Take note that the download and install size is about 1.1 GB. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.11.0.

Fixed missing animations on Gernese after beating the Chapter III Boss.

Fixed an issue causing Stormfall lighting to be incorrect when loading the Chapter II map.

Fixed an issue causing a black screen or a crash when loading a corrupted character saved file.

The news panel has been removed from the main menu.

Fixed various client crashes thanks to this Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem patch.

Fixed various server crashes.

Fixed issues with the friend list and friend activity that prevented players to join each other.

Fixed a desynchronization issue of the party leader state.

Added a max cap to damage bonus provided by ailment stack count via active skill modifiers.

Eclipse now stuns for 1 seconds baseline. The modifier “Unseelie Gale” now increases the stun duration by 0.5 seconds.

The Burn ailment now inflicts damage to 5 targets around the main affected target instead of all targets thanks to this Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem patch.

Fixed health bonus displayed in summoning skills active skill modifiers tooltip not matching the actual health of the summoned minion.

The Untainted Zealot and the Zealot clone are now easier to target with projectiles.

Fixed an issue where an instance of the Justicar still used its Inexorable Advance skill.

The Pacified Hierophant that can be summoned by the Aurora Knight is now weaker (less HP and fewer modifiers).

Here you will find the complete list of Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.11.0 patch notes.