Will There Be Persona 5 Scramble English Version?

An Atlus survey recently asked fans if a Persona 5 Scramble English version is something that they would be interested in.

Last month, Atlus released Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers for the Nintendo Switch and PS4 in Japan. Meanwhile, the developer is prepping to release Persona 5 Royal in the west. Fans were wondering why they haven’t received a Persona 5 Scramble English version yet.

The game’s developer, Atlus, put out a survey to find out how many people are interested in a localized version of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers. The news came from Persona Central, a platform entirely dedicated to Persona and Atlus releases.

The page tweeted a screenshot of a survey that Atlus West had put out. This survey has many questions relating to the Persona franchise but one of them stands out. The question is:

How interested would you be in purchasing Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers if it were to be released in the west?

Below the question, there is a scale of five stars. Presumably, Atlus wants to know if a Persona 5 Scramble English version is warranted.

Atlus already released the title in Japan on February 20, 2020. We know that video game releases take time and aren’t based solely on such surveys. If a localized version of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is in the works, perhaps Atlus is using this survey to guide their marketing efforts.

At this point, we can only make assumptions. Though the chances of a Persona 5 Scramble English version seem high. However, the survey’s result could impact the game’s realization in a significant manner. Either way, if you are a Persona 5 Royal owner, make sure to provide your input on the matter.

Persona 5 Royal is the reimagining of the original Persona 5 game. Both the game’s earned Atlus 11 million dollars. That is not taking into account the western release of Persona 5 Royal.

Atlus is set to release the game for the PS4 on March 31, 2020.