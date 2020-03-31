SCUM Update 0.3.75 Released, Fixes And Adjustments

Gamepires’ SCUM has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that SCUM Update 0.3.75 is quite a small patch, as the developers only made a few bug fixes and improvements. They also added demolition skill experience to a player when successfully disarming bombs and they fixed item duplication when placing an examined item into a stack.

SCUM is a multiplayer action and survival game that takes us to a world where society increasingly needs stronger, harder and more exciting entertainment. In this way, the viewer’s attention is drawn to very violent programs, full of blood, SCUM being the main star, a reality show set on an island full of prisoners.

Thus, like The Hunger Games, prisoners and participants face to survive while struggling to win the public’s favor. Below you will find the complete list of SCUM Update 0.3.75 patch notes.

Increased the precision of event wall dealing damage.

Shotgun shells can be crafted with lower skill now.

Chests are now repairable with a toolbox.

Fixed a bug being able to start disarming the trap if you place wire cutters back to inventory.

Fixed item duplication when placing an examined item into a stack.

Fixed a bug where burying a trap made it yours thanks to this SCUM patch.

Fixed inventory size for crocs and skinned goat.

Reduced the damage on wire cutters when you throw them at someone.

You can drink vinegar now instead of eating it.

Fixed a bug where some item durability could be displayed wrong when unstacking items in multiplayer.

Added demolition skill experience to player when successfully disarming bombs.

I remind you that Gamepires’ SCUM released as an early access title on August 29, 2018 for PC.