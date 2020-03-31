Resident Evil Resistance Beta Returns After Slight Delay

Following a slight delay last week, the promised beta of Resident Evil Resistance has finally gone back live for PlayStation 4 and PC. Those interested can now jump into the asymmetric team-based survival mode, at least until Resident Evil 3 officially releases in a few days and allows everyone else to experience the multiplayer component of the new installment as well.

Resident Evil Resistance was released in beta last week for all three platforms. However, matchmaking issues made gameplay almost impossible, forcing Capcom to take the beta offline on PlayStation 4 and PC. Xbox One, though, had no issues. Whatever was causing the problems has apparently been taken care of, albeit Capcom has not confirmed what exactly was the root cause.

Previously dubbed as Project Resistance, Resident Evil Resistance serves as the multiplayer mode of Resident Evil 3. Set within the same horrific universe, Resident Evil Resistance pits four players against a fifth player-controlled villain inside of a closed environment that will contain a number of traps and waves of monsters to survive.

The Resident Evil 3 remake is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3, 2020. Those interested in making a memorable purchase will have the option of picking up a collector’s edition for a steep $180. Owners will get an 11-inch Jill Valentine statue, a double-sided map of Raccoon City, an artbook, the digital soundtrack, and a classic costume pack.

Take due note that the entire playthrough — start to finish — of the highly anticipated remake of Resident Evil 3 has been uploaded online. In other words, the internet has just been flooded with a ton of spoilers and players interested in protecting themselves should double check before venturing into any Resident Evil 3-related material on social media platforms.