Pokemon Go Coronavirus Measures Detailed In New Niantic Statement

Niantic, the developers of Pokemon Go, have finally announced what sorts of Pokemon Go coronavirus measures they would be implementing in the game in order to keep players safe during the pandemic. While they don’t go into much detail, they’ll hopefully be able to do their job to protect players.

The various security measures include being able to take on Raid Battles from home, Adventure Sync being improved to track indoor movement and activities, how to virtually visit real-life favorite locations, and other ways to be able to enjoy Pokemon Go directly from home.

Since Pokemon Go is a game that requires you to get up and walk around outside in order to discover and catch all of the new kinds of Pokemon that are there, it only stands to reason that Niantic would make it so that people could still play despite being cooped up in their houses.

Many people all over the world have been urged to stay in their houses in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and Niantic implementing these Pokemon Go coronavirus measures helps to make it so that players of the game don’t end up leaving their homes and either putting themselves in danger or infecting other people.

While it may not be the same as walking around town and hunting for Pokemon yourself, it’s good to know that you’ll still be able to visit your favorite places and try and catch Pokemon even if you’re cooped up in your house like so many other people currently are.

If you still play Pokemon Go and are also in an area that’s currently under quarantine, feel free to take a look at the Pokemon Go coronavirus measures yourself and be sure to continue other ways to keep yourself from contracting the coronavirus.