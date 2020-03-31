Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Factions Guide

Mount and Blade II Bannerlord is the much-anticipated medieval combat RPG and the sequel to the first part: Mount and Blade: Warband. Like the previous game, there will be different factions which rule over different parts of the growing world. In this guide, we will go over all Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Factions.
You will encounter these Bannerlord Factions during your travels so it is important to have knowledge of which area is under control of a faction.
Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Factions
In Mount and Blade II, each faction is divided into further small factions and clans. You can work for different factions, completing different types of quests for them.
If you complete any quest or task for a respective member of a faction, you can gain a reputation with them. Completing tasks successfully will earn you respect and influence in the faction. A negative relationship can also be developed with a faction if you perform tasks which will result in some kind of loss for them.
In Bannerlord, there are 8 factions. We have listed them below for you.
Aserai
Ruler: Sultan Unqid
Capital: Quyaz
Minor Factions: Jawwal, The Ghilman
Battania
Ruler: King Caladog
Capital: Ath Cafal
Minor Factions: Wolfskins
Khuzait Khanate
Ruler: Monchug
Capital: Makeb
Minor Factions: Karakhuzaits
Northern Empire
Ruler: Senator Lucon
Capital: n.a
Minor Factions: Hidden Hand, Embers of the Flame, Legion of the Betrayed.
Southern Empire
Ruler: Empress Rhagaea
Capital: n.a
Minor Factions: Hidden Hand, Embers of the Flame, Legion of the Betrayed.
Western Empire
Ruler: Garios
Capital: n.a
Minor Factions: Hidden Hand, Embers of the Flame, Legion of the Betrayed.
Sturgia
Ruler: Prince Raganvad
Capital: n.a
Minor Factions: Skolderbrotva, Sons of the Forest.
Vlania
Ruler: King Derthert
Capital: Pravend
Minor Factions: Brotherhood of the Woods, Company of the Golden Boar.