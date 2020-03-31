Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Best Settings Guide

Set to release for 30th of March, we’re here and so is Mount & Blade II Bannerlord. With the game’s release, certain players seem to be finding the experience a bit too ‘hefty’ for their rigs. To achieve optimal performance, we have created a rough overview of all the settings and suggested some Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Best Settings you can tweak to achieve better performance.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Best Settings

Hopefully, the listed tweaks fix any of your in-game’s annoying stutters you might be experiencing.

Minimum Specs

Processor:Intel® Core™ i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200

Memory:6 GB RAM

Graphics:Intel® UHD Graphics 630 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 2GB / AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 2GB

OS: Windows 7 or above (64-bit)

Recommended Specs

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen™ 5

Memory: 8 GB RAM.

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon™ RX 580

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Performance Tweaks



If you happen to fall somewhere close to the recommended specs; then you won’t really be having a lot of performance issues with the game.

Everything should run fine for you, but if you got the short end of the stick with not that great of a PC, then simply follow the steps we’re listing down to get a better experience out of the game.

We have experimented with the following settings present in Mount & Blade II Bannerlord and have noticed an increase in performance; some improvements small, and some great.

Update your Video Card Drivers

First and foremost, prior to doing anything, the first thing you should do is attempt to update your graphic card’s drivers, which in most cases eliminates many issues, users would be having with the game.

Adjust the Resolution

If you are playing at 1080p default, then you might want to dial it back down to 720p to get that extra kick out of the game. If that doesn’t work either, try playing around with the ‘Resolution Scale’ and see what suits you best.

Frame Limiter and V-Sync

In this case, we are going to go ahead and set the Frame Limiter as high as possible, and simply turn off V-Sync; both of these settings can hinder the performance of our game in one way or other. We don’t want any of our frames being locked off.

Performance Settings



Let’s now head onto the Performance Tab, here the best thing to do right off the bat would be to see how the Overall ‘Low’ settings work out for you.

If it seems really good, and the game seems to be running butter smooth; you can see if the medium settings are any bearable for your PC. If so, then all is well and good.

Turn off Anti-Aliasing

It’s best to turn off Anti-Aliasing, by default it should be set on SMAA 2x. Turning this off, you will notice a great increase in your game’s performance.

Additional Settings

Turn off Cloth Simulation, Interactive Grass, Screen Space Reflection, Tesselation, Bloom, Film Grain and Motion Blur. Most of these settings won’t add much to the visuals of the game, and turning them off will give you a significant boost in performance as a result.

Set Priority to High

Open up Task Manager and head into Details. Here, you will see a task, TaleWorlds.MountandBlade.Launcher, set its priority to High. Doing so will hopefully fix a bit of the stuttering issue you may be experiencing.

Close off any Background Programs

Any unnecessary programs running in the background may be eating up too much of your available RAM and can result in the game stuttering every now and then.

Most notable of these programs would be Google Chrome. If you have any other game clients running, you might want to close them off as well.

Minimize RAM utilization

Utilize Windows’ task-manager (Ctrl+alt+del > Start Task Manager > Processes) to see and shut down any non-essential processes that might be consuming RAM. Internet browsers specifically are eager for ram nowadays.

Launch Steam with – no-browser

Steam has it’s own browser. On the off chance that you’ve at any point taken a look at Task-manager while running it, you’ll have seen numerous instances of “Steamwebhelper.exe”.

Steam can be launched even if all its functionalities are disabled – including the library, steam overlay, friends, store, etc and so forth by running it with the command line parameter – no-browser – The steam client its self will at that point be the main process it begins.

Check your page-file

Windows’ Pagefile is basically an extension of RAM by way of your Hard-Drive/SSD. The pagefile can be dynamic in its size, as it’s expanded or decreased, RAM and CPU are utilized for the operation to be performed.

I suggest you to set the minimum and maximum page-file sizes to a similar value. Most sources show that a 1.5x the size of RAM – That makes it a 12gb (12,288mb) pagefile for a framework with 8gb RAM.

Optimizing game settings

At last, every framework will be different in some way; there is no fix-all arrangement of settings that will work better for everybody. A few settings are more RAM-escalated than others. Here are the key settings I use to limit stuttering while to a great extent saving graphical fidelity:

Lighting, Shader Quality High Texture Streaming Budget Very High Textures, Environment, Shadows, Terrain, Water, Decals Low Shadow Type Static Only Particle Quality, Particle Detail, , Foliage Quality, Character Detail Medium Antialiasing SMAA Texture Filtering Anisotropic 16x Occlusion TSAO Shadow Filtering PCF Sound Channels 128

You can also enable Sunshafts, Depth of Field, Subsurface scattering, Tesselation, Screen-space Reflection, Bloom and Film Grain.

It has been seen that using Fullscreen rather than Windowed Fullscreen additionally has a significant performance improving effect.

Frequently Restarting the Game

It’s really clear at this point the campaign suffers from memory leaks. Reloading save games and playing through different battles appear to expand RAM utilization after some time.

In the event that the game’s presentation feels essentially more regrettable following an hour, so restarting once it arrives at this point should keep it inside the domain of playability.

Defragmenting your Hard-Drive

On the off chance that you had the same HDD for many years, chances are it is highly fragmented.