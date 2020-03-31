Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 13.01 Released, Bug Fix

Capcom’s Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will find that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 13.01 is quite a small patch, as the download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is only about 190 MB. Take note that this purely serves as a patch to address an important bug, and no new content is available.

This is an expansion of the successful Monster Hunter World of Capcom, a game in which we hunt large monsters and improve our characteristics with the beasts we knock down. Users will join the Research Commission to explore the icy lands of the Hoarfrost Reach. Below you will find the complete list of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 13.01 patch notes.

An issue was fixed where data could not be collected for statistical purposes from players who gave their consent, after updating to Ver. 13.00 or later.

Please note that gameplay will not be affected at all pre- or post-patch, regardless if you gave your consent for Capcom to collect data or not.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause players.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. In Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 13.00, you will see that there are two new monsters. These monsters are Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang. Both monsters will appear in new special assignments after finishing the main story of Iceborne and unlocking the tundra region in the Guiding Lands.

Update 13.00 also added an option to the Steamworks that lets you change the Steamworks’ output; they applied a change to the Steamworks that lets you activate the auto mode after sending the Steamworks into Overdrive; new decor can now be placed in your room in Seliana; new BGM can now be played in your room in Seliana; and they added new designs for the Squad Card.

I remind you that Capcom’s Monster Hunter World: Iceborne released on September 6, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.