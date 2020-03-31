Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Gameplay Takes Viewers Through “No Russian”

Adding to the mounting evidence that a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster is coming out very soon, we’ve gotten a glimpse of Modern Warfare 2 Remastered gameplay. A playthrough of the infamously controversial “No Russian” level was leaked onto Reddit for people to see, if you’re up for looking through it.

No Russian is even today the only Call of Duty level that players are given the option to skip either due to the graphic content or because of upsetting imagery. As the level consists of a group of Russian terrorists (of which the player is one) butchering hundreds of people inside an airport, one can see the reason.

The level obviously also touched off a huge amount of controversy when it was first revealed, and has since been used as evidence in the ever-continuing “video games and gun violence” debate, despite the fact that the level was played for all the horror it deserved and was a villainous plot to begin with.

Level content aside, the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered gameplay looks great, with updated textures and lighting visible everywhere. While this only adds to the horror in many other respects, it does show off that the remastered version of the game will look great when it comes out.

While we still have no indication of when the game will release, getting not only a leaked trailer but also a whole level leaked onto the internet might imply the game is coming out very soon, possibly as soon as tomorrow.

If you want to see the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered gameplay video for yourself, you can follow this link to the original Reddit post. Be warned that the level contains a large amount of graphic content, so if you’re not into that sort of thing you can just wait for whenever the game comes out.