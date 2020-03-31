Imperator: Rome 1.4 Archimedes Update Is Live, Loyalty Rework

A new patch went live for Imperator: Rome on PC (Steam). In Imperator: Rome 1.4 Archimedes Update, you will find that they did a Loyalty Rework, where Instead of a ticking scale to track, Character Loyalty will be a sum of various factors, and according to the developers, making it easier to understand and control. Take note that the game is currently free-to-play until April 5 and 50% off.

Imperator: Rome is a strategy game set in Rome, although it actually starts in the glory years of Athens. There is all kinds of characters in the game, including citizens, slaves, etc., who will form societies with their cultural and religious differences. When establishing colonies, its differential features will have to be monitored to maintain the peace and satisfaction of your citizens. Below you will find the complete list of Imperator: Rome 1.4 Archimedes Update patch notes.

Holy Sites: The Hellenistic world was full of sacred groves and mystery cults. Holy Sites increase the strength of the relevant deity in your Pantheon, or may be plundered of their riches by rulers bold enough to scorn the wrath of the gods.

Sacred Treasures: Revered historical and divine relics can be stored in your National Treasury, earning national bonuses. If you sack an enemy's Holy Site or capital, you may succeed in seizing these great artifacts for yourself..

Loyalty Rework: Instead of a ticking scale to track, Character Loyalty will be a sum of various factors, making it easier to understand and control.

I remind you that Paradox Interactive’s Imperator: Rome released on April 25, 2019 for Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux.