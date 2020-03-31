Hunt: Showdown Update 1.3 Patch #2 (Test Server) Is Live, Improvements

Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown has received a brand new patch for its test server. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that Hunt: Showdown Update 1.3 Patch #2 is quite a small update, as the download and install size is about 200 MB. Thanks to the developers, ear ringing now also dampens the player’s own gunshots to increase the new system’s readability.

This is a first-person multiplayer cooperative action video game developed by Crytek that invites us to put ourselves in the shoes of a monster hunter. Our mission is to bring down the most diverse creatures imaginable in search of the greatest reward imaginable, and is available on PC and consoles. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Hunt: Showdown Update 1.3 Patch #2.

Reduced accuracy when using the Levering trait.

Slightly increased recoil when using the Levering trait.

Slightly increased crosshair spread bloom when using the Levering trait.

Systemically – just like with Levering – Fanning now also causes slightly increased crosshair spread bloom compared to when firing it normally thanks to this Hunt: Showdown patch.

Consistency pass made on the time it takes to get 100% accuracy when entering scope view across all aperture, deadeye, marksman and sniper weapon variants.

It is now only possible to see the detailed Statistics of invited partners (not randoms!) in the Lobby screen.

Thanks to this Hunt: Showdown patch, some minor visual adjustments made to the Death Screen (it still remains work in progress).

The Death Screen fades in less abruptly now upon being killed.

Fixed an issue where the sound produced by Crows was not following their position in the world correctly.

Fixed an issue where switching between the knuckle knife and consumable items caused “arm glitching”.

Fixed some server crashes.

Here you will find the complete list of Hunt: Showdown Update 1.3 Patch #2 patch notes. I remind you that Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown released on August 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.