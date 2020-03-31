GTA 6 Release Date Predicted By Investment Firm

Intrepid Capital recently predicted the GTA 6 release date. The firm made the prediction in their recent commentary regarding investment opportunities. According to the firm, Rockstar Games could release GTA 6 shortly after the release of the next-gen consoles.

Rockstar Games currently owns the “fastest-selling entertainment product in history” according to Intrepid Capital.

This product is, of course, Grand Theft Auto V. The game made a billion dollars just within three days of its release. At this point, the development of GTA 6 is a no brainer.

According to the investment firm, the GTA 6 release date will be somewhere after the next-gen console releases:

While a (GTA 6) release date has yet to be confirmed, we expect Grand Theft Auto 6 will hit the market shortly after the new generation of gaming consoles are released, which is likely a late 2020 or early 2021 event.

We already know that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is expected to release in the holidays of 2020. Going by the firm’s prediction, Rockstar may end up releasing GTA 6 at the end of 2021. Though let’s keep in mind that this is just a prediction without any solid proof.

Last month, a video surfaced online that supposedly leaked various GTA 6 locations. The leaked locations include Miami from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Las Venturas from GTA: San Andreas. However, these aren’t the only locations that’ll be present in GTA 6.

Rumor had it that Rockstar was moving to Florida to scout for GTA 6 locations. It wouldn’t be wrong to assume that the next Grand Theft Auto game will have a bigger scale than all the previous entries. After all, Rockstar is known for going bigger and better with every GTA installment.

Fans recently spotted an image on the official Rockstar Games website. The image was that of a golden robotic female holding an “R” symbol which refers to the Rockstar brand. This led many to speculate that Rockstar was getting ready to announce the GTA 6 release date.

As of right now, Rockstar Games hasn’t even announced GTA 6 officially. So we should take all of these predictions and rumors with a grain of salt.