Grand Theft Auto 6 Hints Were Fake, Red Dead Online Announcement Instead

For the past few weeks, there have been hints that Rockstar Games was getting ready to make an announcement about Grand Theft Auto 6, confirming development or at least giving us an announcement trailer. However, the big announcement was about Red Dead Online instead, so that’s another fake announcement come and gone.

It’s been seven years since Grand Theft Auto 5 came out, so many people, including fans of the series, have been looking forward to what Rockstar might come up with for the next Grand Theft Auto game. However, right now Rockstar seems to be focusing on Red Dead Redemption Online instead.

The gap between Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto 6, if it was announced sometime this year, would be somewhere within the bounds of the previous gap, which came between Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5.

While that gap was helpfully made to seem shorter with two different story expansions, The Lost and the Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony, Grand Theft Auto 5 hasn’t had anything like that released, with every expansion for it being focused around the multiplayer.

There’s been a number of rumors before now about what Grand Theft Auto 6 will be about and where it will be taking place, and one voice actor in it has posted a role from it on his resume, but it appears Rockstar isn’t quite ready to unveil Grand Theft Auto 6 just yet.

Hopefully Rockstar will be able to show us the new Grand Theft Auto game at some point in the future, but until then we’ll have to keep contenting ourselves with running around in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 causing our own chaos.

Since the Red Dead Redemption 2 online announcement got made, and adds new collector’s items to the game, we can at least kill some time with that, if gamers play that game’s own online.